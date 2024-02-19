Four-month-old baby from AP achieves world record for her identification skills

A four-month-old baby from Andhra Pradesh has achieved a world record for her extraordinary identification skills. As reported by India Today, infant, named Kaivalya from Nadigama town, has displayed an incredible ability to identify 120 different objects, including birds, animals, vegetables, and even photographs.

Kaivalya's talent was first noticed by her mother, Hema, who was amazed by her baby's abilities. Encouraged by this discovery, Hema and her husband decided to make a video of Kaivalya in action and share her skills with the world. The video showcasing the infant's talents was sent to Noble World Records for evaluation.

4-Month-Old Baby Sets #WorldRecordKaivalya, a 4month-old baby from Andhra Pradesh, achieves a remarkable feat by recognizing 120 types of pictures, including birds, vegetables, & animals. Kaivalya's talent acknowledged by Noble World Records highlights early cognitive abilities pic.twitter.com/sTp1Z3IE3d — Informed Alerts (@InformedAlerts) February 17, 2024

The team at Noble World Records was impressed by Kaivalya's exceptional skills. After carefully reviewing the video and assessing the infant's abilities, they determined that she deserved special recognition. As a result, Kaivalya was awarded a world record certificate for her outstanding talent.

This remarkable achievement has not only brought pride to Kaivalya's family but has also garnered attention and admiration from people around the world. The baby's unique abilities have truly set her apart and made her a standout in the world of record-breaking achievements.