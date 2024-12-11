Live
Four ninth-grade students goes missing in Visakhapatnam
The disappearance of four ninth-grade students from Puneetha Antony Hostel has sparked considerable concern in the community.
Visakhapatnam: The disappearance of four ninth-grade students from Puneetha Antony Hostel has sparked considerable concern in the community. Kiran, Karthik, Charan Tej, and Raghu were reported missing after allegedly jumping over a wall to escape from the hostel premises.
It is learned that the students has gone missing taking inspiration from the movie Lucky Bhaskar to earn money.
In response to the incident, the students' parents have lodged a formal complaint at the Maharanipet police station. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation.
Police are currently scrutinising CCTV footage from the school, railway station, and bus stand in efforts to trace the missing boys.
