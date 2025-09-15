  • Menu
Fourth Collectors' Conference Begins in Amaravati

Fourth Collectors' Conference Begins in Amaravati
Amaravati: The Fourth Collectors’ Conference commenced today under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. This is the fourth such meeting since the coalition government assumed office. The conference is aimed at reviewing district-level progress, assessing the implementation of welfare and development programmes, and charting the future course of governance.

The Chief Minister will conduct a detailed review across eight categories covering various government departments. Key areas of focus include Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth, welfare initiatives, the P-4 and Super Six programmes, logistics, infrastructure development, Swachh Andhra, and the circular economy.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, addressing the inaugural session, described the conference as an important platform for setting directions and strategies. “We have established structured interactions throughout the conference to design a clear way forward. So far, the government has launched 23 policies to boost employment and attract investments, and GSDP growth remains consistent,” he said.

Highlighting progress in grievance redressal, the Chief Secretary noted that 89.4% of public grievances have already been resolved. “Out of 10.45 lakh grievances received from the public, the government has addressed the majority successfully,” he added.

Vijayanand emphasised that the agenda of the conference is to review policies, evaluate developmental initiatives, and anticipate future challenges. He urged Collectors to concentrate on accelerating economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and ensuring comprehensive and inclusive development across the state.

