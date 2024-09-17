Fourth Vande Bharat Express flagged off from Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The city gets a fourth Vande Bharat Express train. Already two trains are running Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad. There is one train between Bhubaneswar and Visakhaptnam.

The Centre on Monday introduced a Vande Bharat Express (VBE) train on Raipur-Vizianagaram route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat train between Raipur (Durg) and Visakhapatnam along with several other Vande Bharat trains on Monday in a virtual mode.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Gana Babu, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, among others, flagged off the VBE from Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said that the regions through which the train passes would be benefited. “Under the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the railways has seen a drastic development in the past decade. By decentralising the administration in the railways, the Prime Minister brought the railways closer to the common man,” he said.

About the new railway zone, Ram Mohan Naidu said, “Work related to the new railway zone will commence either from Dasara or Diwali.”

Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat (train No. 20829) will leave Durg during six days a week (except Thursdays) at 5.45 am and it will reach Visakhapatnam at 1.45 pm on the same day with effect from September 20.

In the return direction, Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat (train No. 20830) will leave Visakhapatnam six days a week (except Thursdays) at 2.50 pm and it will reach Durg at 10.50 pm on the same day with effect from September 20.

The express stops at Raipur, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, Kantabanji, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, Parvathipuram and Vizianagaram between Durg- Visakhapatnam.