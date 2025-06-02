FPS meant to supply ration to all card holders: Minister

Rajamahendravaram: The coalition government is committed to ensuring that welfare schemes reach every eligible beneficiary in a satisfactory and timely manner, said Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography, Kandula Durgesh.

Speaking at Sathivada village in Undrajavaram mandal on Sunday, where he inaugurated the distribution of essential commodities through fair price shops, the minister announced that the Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs) have been scrapped and ration distribution is being reintroduced through traditional ration shops.

He stated that this decision was made after recognising the hardships people faced under the MDU system. “From now on, poor families will receive uninterrupted access to essential commodities.

Ration goods will be available for 15 days each month through fair price shops. Special arrangements are being made to deliver supplies to the homes of persons with disabilities and the elderly aged above 65,” he said.

The minister added that the government has launched this statewide initiative as a prestigious mission. He criticised the previous government for policy failures that disrupted the regular supply of rations to the poor, pointing out that MDU vans delivered ration goods only to limited points, forcing the elderly and the differently abled to struggle for access.

“This issue was seriously discussed in the Cabinet, leading to the decision to restore fair price shops. The Opposition is trying to mislead people with misinformation on this reform,” Durgesh said. He assured that issues surrounding ration card issuance are being addressed and that beneficiaries can now make corrections or modifications to their cards.

He urged cooperation from officials, the public, and ration dealers to ensure the success of the new system. Strict action will be taken against dealers who misuse the rice meant for distribution, he warned. He also promised that the concerns of ration dealers would be resolved quickly and announced the establishment of a new stock point at Tanuku for dealers in Undrajavaram and Peravali mandals.

The minister said that of the 3.4 lakh metric tonnes of paddy approved for procurement across East Godavari district, 1.2 lakh metric tonnes were procured from Nidamarru constituency alone. He said that high yields in some areas have left surplus paddy, prompting discussions with Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar to procure an additional 10,000 metric tonnes. Banking guarantee norms have also been eased for millers, he added.

Despite his state wide ministerial responsibilities, Durgesh affirmed his continuous efforts to address local issues. He promised to remain accessible through the camp offices in Rajamahendravaram and Nidadavolu.

Speaking at the event, district joint collector S Chinna Ramudu said that ration goods will be distributed to 5,64,994 cardholders through 870 fair price shops across the district.

Former MLA and newly appointed Chairman of State Skill Development Corporation Burugupalli Sesharao, RDO Rani Susmitha, and Civil Supplies Officer MRR Prem Kumar also participated in the programme.