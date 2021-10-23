Frantic TDP resorting to hate politics, says Audimulapu Suresh

Yerragondapalem: The Telugu Desam Party leaders, who are irked by the fact that they are losing workers at the ground level, are resorting to hatred politics and trying to create tensions in the State, said Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh.

The Minister participated in the Janagraha Deeksha at Yerragondaplem on Friday evening and said that the Telugu Desam Party workers and supporters are also benefactors of the welfare schemes introduced by the State government.

He said that many YSRCP workers felt that the TDP government neglected them earlier and what is the need for extending welfare schemes to the TDP supporters, but Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told them that it is the duty of the government to see all of the public equal and there is the god who observes everything and bestows the people as per their deeds.

He said that after the good and welfare rule by the Chief Minister, the TDP supporters are rethinking on to whom they support and it is annoying the Telugu Desam Party leaders. He said that the irritated TDP leaders are talking nonsense and trying to defame the State by making false and baseless accusations, and even tried to derogate the Chief Minister by hurling abuses. Minister Suresh demanded that the TDP leaders tender an apology to the Chief Minister and advised them to tie their tongue and stop damaging the name of the State in future.