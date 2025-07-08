Free bus travel to women soon

Narasaraopet: MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao said the coalition government will soon extend financial assistance to farmers under ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme and provide free bus travel facility to the women. He visited Ameen Saheb Palem and Irlapadu in Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency of Palnadu district on Monday and interacted with the locals as a part of ‘Suparipalanalo Tholiadugu’.

Speaking on the occasion, he said those seeking development should extend support to the coalition government in the state. He said with the support of BJP and deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is developing the state. He said that Vangateeti Radha is a good friend and had campaigned for him. He further said that Vangaveeti Ranga did not confine him to one community. Later, he unveiled the statue of Vangaveeti Ranga at Irlapadu village. He assured that they will solve the drinking water problem in Irlapadu. TDP leaders Nelluri Sasda Siva Rao, Bandarupalli Satyanarayana, Gurram Naga Purnachandra Rao and Kamineni Nageswara Rao were present.