Free cancer screening, health camp held

Visakhapatnam: The medical department of Waltair Division organised a free cancer screening and health awareness programme on Tuesday at the Divisional Railway Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Organised in association with Medicover Cancer Institute, the camp was dedicated to the members of the East Coast Railway Women Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO), Waltair Division.

As part of the awareness programme, doctors addressed cancer, neurological, cardiological, and endocrine health concerns.

It was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Lalit Bohra and president of ECoRWWO, Jyotsna Bohra.

The event was conducted by a team of railway doctors under the guidance of chief medical superintendent D Sharath Babu. ADRM Operations K Rama Rao was present at the occasion.

The camp aimed to educate ECoRWWO members about critical health issues and provide access to quality medical advice and treatment options.

An executive health check-up was also conducted to evaluate the overall health of the women participants, followed by personalised wellness guidance.

Additionally, Dr Nimmagadda Padmaja, regional director of Medicover Hospitals gave an informative session on cancer inducing agents and health management.

In his address, Lalit Bohra highlighted the significance of personal healthcare and proper nutrition for railway women employees, spouses and ECoRWWO members. He urged the participants to maintain regular health check-ups and prioritise wellbeing and healthcare.