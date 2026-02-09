Free chess coaching at Tagore Library

Vijayawada: Freechess coaching classes are being conducted every Sunday from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon at the Tagore Library on Mahatma Gandhi Road as part of the weekly Chadavatam Makishtam (We Love Reading) programme. The programme is being organised with the support of TVCA Secretary Mandula Rajeev, under whose courtesy the initiative has been made possible. Renowned chess arbiter Sheikh Qasim is providing free chess training to students, guiding them in the fundamentals of the game, including rules, piece movements and basic strategies.

Speaking on the occasion, Grade I Librarian K Ramadevi said that chess is not merely a game but an educational tool that significantly enhances intellectual abilities. She explained that learning chess improves children’s thinking and analytical skills, strengthens memory through remembering moves and strategies, and sharpens problem-solving abilities. “The habit of finding solutions to challenges during the game also helps children face real-life problems with confidence,” she said.

Students from various schools, along with parents, participated in the inaugural session. Library staff members including V Dhanalakshmi and Venkateshwarulu were also present at the programme.