Free coaching for BCs yields excellent results in mega DSC

Vijayawada: BC welfare minister S Savitha said that the coalition government’s free coaching initiative for Backward Classes (BCs) aspirants delivered excellent results, enabling hundreds of unemployed youth to secure government jobs.

In a statement on Monday the results of Mega DSC recruitment, she noted that 241 BC candidates were appointed as teachers across the state. “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to ensure that BC youth find greater representation in government services. With this objective, our department has provided free online and offline coaching through BC Study Circles for Mega DSC and Civil Services examinations,” she said.

According to the minister, 6,470 aspirants received free training for Mega DSC-1,674 in physical centres and 4,774 through online classes. As a result, BC candidates secured teacher posts in several districts, including 40 in Anakapalli, 36 in Kurnool, 17 in Nellore, 14 in Vizianagaram, 13 in Tirupati, and many others across the state.

Beyond teaching jobs, the coaching also helped candidates succeed in other competitive exams. Civil Services coaching was extended to 83 candidates, leading to selections in Group-2 mains, RRB Level-1, Forest Range Officer, Police Constable, and Sub-Inspector prelims. “This shows the determination of BC youth to capitalize on the opportunities created for them,” Savitha observed.

She added that the coalition government has been standing firmly behind BCs since assuming office in June 2024, setting up training centres in all district headquarters and introducing flexible online coaching for women and working aspirants. The initiative has earned national recognition, with the Andhra Pradesh BC welfare department receiving the prestigious SKOCH Award.

“Our goal is clear, to see BC youth excel in competitive examinations and secure the highest number of government jobs,” Savitha said.