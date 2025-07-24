Free high-speed Wi-Fi now available at Vizag airport

Visakhapatnam: Free high-speed Wi-Fi services are now made available for passengers Visakhapatnam International Airport.

The facility provided in collaboration with ACT Fibernet, was inaugurated by the airport director N Purushottam, fibernet vice president Sachin Roshan Lal, senior manager Prasada Reddy, and Airport DGM R Bhaskara Rao here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, airport director Purushottam emphasised the airport’s rapid development and its position among the top 20 profitable airports in India, handling 44 flights daily to various domestic and international destinations.

He mentioned that passengers can now access an hour of complimentary Wi-Fi through keying in OTP through their mobile phones for seamless internet connectivity.

During the programme, representatives of ACT Fibernet presented technical details of the installation through a PowerPoint session for airport officials.