Free homeopathy medical camp held in Kurnool

Kurnool: On World Homeopathy Day, a free homeopathy medical camp was organised at Nyaya Seva Sadan in Kurnool on Thursday, under the joint aegis of Kurnool District Legal Services Authority and Dayalbagh Radhasoami Seva Committee.

District Judge G Kabardi, the chief guest, praised homeopathy as an effective and commendable system of medicine. He lauded Dr Bhaskar Reddy for organising the camp on World Homeopathy Day. He distributed preventive homeopathy medicines for heatstroke to all attendees.

DLSA Secretary Leela Venkata Seshadri highlighted the importance of homeopathy, stating that it is one of the best medical practices available, capable of curing even severe illnesses with minimal doses.

He further appreciated the efforts of Dayalbagh Homeopathy Committee for organising the event.

Homeopathy practitioner Dr Bhaskar Reddy emphasised that chronic illnesses can be treated effectively with small doses of homeopathy, which is the only system of medicine known to have zero side effects. He mentioned that he had conducted several such free homeopathy camps within the district court premises over the years and expressed his gratitude to the judiciary for their continued support.

Judicial officers from Kurnool courts, Kurnool Bar Association president Harinath Chowdary, NGO Gangadhar Reddy, advocates, and court staff were present.