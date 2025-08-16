Free legal services for ex-servicemen launched

Anantapur: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has taken special measures to provide free legal services to ex-servicemen in the erstwhile Anantapur district.

A dedicated Legal Services Clinic was inaugurated at the District Sainik Welfare Officer’s office in Kovuru Nagar by District Judge and DLSA Chairman, Justice E Bhimarao, as part of the Veer Nari Pariwar Sahayata Yojana 2025, launched by the National Legal Services Authority.

Speaking at the inauguration, Justice Bhimarao described the services and sacrifices of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris as invaluable. He assured that the DLSA would always stand by them, providing free legal assistance for pension, land disputes, family matters, and other legal issues.

Special panel advocates and para-legal advisors will be stationed at the clinic to offer timely help. DLSA Secretary and Senior Civil Judge N Rajashekar said the initiative was taken under the directives of the State Legal Services Authority, with excellent arrangements made by District Sainik Welfare Officer P Thimmappa.

Panel Advocate Shashikala expressed her commitment to continue offering free legal aid, noting her 20 years of service with DLSA.

Officer Thimmappa revealed that there are 4,473 ex-servicemen and Veer Naris in the district and thanked the judiciary for setting up the clinic. He also highlighted the recent establishment of a SPARSH Common Service Centre to address pension-related issues.

The event was attended by veterans’ association leaders, staff, and beneficiaries, who welcomed the move as a significant step toward ensuring the welfare of those who served the nation.