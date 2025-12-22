Free medical & cancer awareness camp held

Nellore: Medi coverHospitals organised a free mega medical camp and cancer awareness programme on December 21st at the M R Building in Magunta Layout, Nellore, under the leadership of Nookaraju Madan Kumar Reddy, TDP Cluster in-charge for division 18, 19 and 20 of Nellore city.

Large number of people from Magunta Layout, Lecturers Colony, Gilakabavi Sangam, Arvind Nagar, and Pata Kalava Katta Colony participated in this free medical camp. The camp was attended by leading medical specialists from Medicover Hospitals, Senior Consultant Orthopedic Arthroscopy Dr. Mekala Venkata Sudhakar, consultant cardiologist Dr M Jayaram, senior physician and diabetes specialist.

Dr P Vijayakumar and consultant surgical oncologist Dr M.Ramesh Babu’s free services such as BP, weight, height, GRBS, ECG, spirometry, and consultations with doctors were provided.

In the cancer awareness session, Dr M Ramesh Babu explained that cancer can be prevented by undergoing timely screening tests.