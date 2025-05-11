Free mega medical camp for police held

Ananthapuram: Under the leadership of District SP P Jagadeesh IPS, a free mega medical camp was conducted at the local police conference hall for the welfare of district police personnel and their families. The camp was organised in collaboration with Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, focusing on cancer screening and other health check-ups.

A large number of police personnel and their families actively participated in the camp and underwent screenings for various health issues including breast, cervical, and lung cancers. Speaking at the event, SP Jagadeesh emphasized that cancer is not fatal if detected early and urged everyone to remain alert to symptoms, seek medical advice promptly, and undergo preventive check-ups.

He stressed the importance of awareness and early detection, especially for age-related, genetic, and lifestyle-induced cancers.

Separate counters were set up for men and women, with expert doctors from oncology, gynecology, and general medicine conducting clinical examinations using state-of-the-art equipment brought in a special mobile unit from the hospital.

Key officials present included Additional SP DV Ramanamurthy, former Library Chairman and NBK Fans Association President Ghouse Mahamuddin, doctors from Basavatarakam Hospital – Gynecologist Dr Shravanakumari, Cancer Prevention HOD Dr Krishna Prasad, Physician Dr Ravishankar Prasad, Radiologist Dr Sharath Kumar – and other district medical and police officials.