Free mega medical camp organised

Uppugunduru: A free mega medical camp was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Raoand in memory of Muppavarapu Veeraiah Chowdary, by the Lions Club of India UPAS Super Specialty Hospitals, Ongole, at Sri Kammavari Kalyana Mandapam in Uppugunduru on Wednesday.

The medical camp, which began at 9 am, provided free health screenings and medical care to approximately 200 people. The people received complimentary tests for diabetes, blood pressure, and ECG heart-related examinations, along with free medications.

Cardiologist Dr Sridhar Chivukula, endocrinologist Dr Jayavardhana Ulchi, orthopaedic specialists Dr Umapathi Chowdary and Dr Prakash Chavala, respiratory medicine and chest specialist Dr Anil Kumar, general medicine and diabetologist Dr Gonuguntla Srinivas, and gynaecologist and fertility specialist Dr S Radha, checked the patients for health issues. The directors of UPAS Hospital, Dr Umapathi Chowdary, Dr Prakash Chavala, Dr Anil Kumar, and Dr Srinivas Anaparthi, announced that patients who underwent free medical examinations at the camp would receive 15 days of free doctor consultations and a 50 per cent discount onmedical tests.