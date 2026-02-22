Free rooftop solar systems sanctioned to 11K SC/ST families

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Saturday reviewed the implementation of PM Surya Ghar scheme through a district-level video conference with officials and directed them to expedite works and ensure timely completion.

Under the scheme, free rooftop solar power systems were sanctioned to 11,987 SC and ST beneficiary families in the district, with a total installed capacity of 23.97 MWp. The benefit is being extended to households consuming less than 200 units of electricity per month.

The Collector instructed officials to immediately complete survey works in Hindupur, Kadiri and Puttaparthi divisions. He directed empanelled vendors and APSPDCL officials to coordinate closely and fast-track feasibility clearances, installation of meters and synchronization processes. Emphasising time-bound implementation, Shyam Prasad said technical issues arising at field level must be resolved promptly to achieve targets as scheduled. He reiterated that the primary objective of the scheme is to reduce electricity expenditure for eligible poor SC and ST families by providing free solar power connections.Empanelled vendors and APSPDCL officials attended the meeting.