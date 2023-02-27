Free training for women in maggam work

The Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) is conducting 30 days free training programme 'Maggam work' for unemployed women from Prakasam district.





The RUDSETI, jointly established by Canara Bank and Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust, will conduct the free training programme on its premises in Ongole and offers free boarding and lodging to the candidates.





RUDSETI, Ongole director P Pratap Reddy said that they are conducting the training programme in maggam work for free from March 6 and invited interested women to apply for the course. He said the woman candidates must be native of Prakasam district and has a minimum educational qualification of Class 7 and above to join the course and with a desire to become an entrepreneur. He further informed that candidates aged between 19 and 45 years could submit their applications to the Director, RUDSETI at TTDC Compound, 4th Lane 11 Cross Line, Bhagyanagar, Ongole- 523001 to join the course. He informed that interested candidates can also apply through their website http://rudsetitraining.org by uploading the scanned documents. He asked the candidates to call on 9849462222 for any more information if required.











