  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Free training to rural women in tailoring from Aug 19

Free training to rural women in tailoring from Aug 19
x
Highlights

Canara Bank is offering free training to rural women in tailoring. The month-long free training will start from August 19.

Kurnool : Canara Bank is offering free training to rural women in tailoring. The month-long free training will start from August 19.

In a press release on Saturday, the organisation director Pushpak informed that they are offering free training in tailoring to create self-employment opportunities to unemployed women in rural areas in the undivided Kurnool district.

Women, in the age group of 18 to 45 years, should have knowledge of reading and writing, are eligible for the free training. For more details and information, interested candidates are told to contact the organisation office located near Kallur mandal Tahsildar office.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X