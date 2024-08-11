Live
Free training to rural women in tailoring from Aug 19
Kurnool : Canara Bank is offering free training to rural women in tailoring. The month-long free training will start from August 19.
In a press release on Saturday, the organisation director Pushpak informed that they are offering free training in tailoring to create self-employment opportunities to unemployed women in rural areas in the undivided Kurnool district.
Women, in the age group of 18 to 45 years, should have knowledge of reading and writing, are eligible for the free training. For more details and information, interested candidates are told to contact the organisation office located near Kallur mandal Tahsildar office.
