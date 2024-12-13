Live
Freshers’ Day celebrations held at SKCHS
Anantapur : The Freshers’ Day of Sri Krishnadevaraya College of Horticultural Sciences (SKCHS) in Anantapur town was celebrated on a grand scale on Thursday, under the auspices of College Associate Dean Dr N Narayana Reddy. Sri Balaji Educational Institutions Chairman Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore; retired DGP N Shankar Reddy; Sri Krishna Devaraya Agricultural College Associate Dean Dr B Ravindranath Reddy; and retired scientist Prof T Sivananda were the chief guests. After garlanding the portrait of Palle Uma, first year students of Horticulture were invited on to the stage.
Later, the guests stated that there is good demand for horticulture course and urged all the students to study hard and to have a great career. Students performed cultural programmes.