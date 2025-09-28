Freshers’ Day held at PVKKIT Diploma College

Anantapur: The second-year students of PVKKIT Diploma College located at Rudrampet, organised a grand Freshers’ Day for the first year students on Saturday.

Municipal Commissioner B Balaswamy, Deputy Superintendent of Police T Venkateshulu and Chairman of Sri Balaji Educational Institutions Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Krishore were the chief guests of this programme. Municipal Commissioner B Balaswamy said that parents, teachers and other people are our real heroes.

In order to reach the top in any field, one should cultivate the quality of hard work. He informed the students about the plastic ban.

Dy SP T Venkateshulu told the students about ragging, cyber criminals, road safety, and also inspired the students to participate in competitive exams.

He informed them that they should cultivate determination, dedication and self-control along with strength of will.

Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore said that “we will always work for the development of the students.”

He said that students should set a goal and according to it, students should cultivate expression and develop mental skills.

College Principal Dr GNS Vaibhav said that students should always have a positive attitude and learn to make accurate decisions.

He also explained about Tanguturi Prakasham Pantulu, his association with the students, as well as the students who performed best in the examination results, and the students were felicitated with prizes and their parents.

The programme was entertaining with the cultural guests of the students.

The programme was attended by the representative of the college management, K Srikanth Reddy, PVKK IT College Principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu, Balaji MBA, Principal Dr M Subbarao, PVKK IT College Vice Principal Deepti Jordan, PVKK IT College AO Dr K Manohara Reddy, all the heads of departments and the faculty participated in the diploma ceremony.