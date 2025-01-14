From politician to environmental crusader

Srikakulam: In a world where political ambition often overshadows personal principles, the story of Chowdari Lakshmana Rao, popularly known as Dhilli Rao, shines as a beacon of inspiration. At 66, his unwavering commitment to environmental conservation stands as a testament to courage and integrity.

Hailing from Palasapuram village in Sompeta mandal, Dhilli Rao’s foray into public life began in 1980 when he joined the Congress party amidst local unrest. Mentored by the legendary leader Majji Tulasi Das, he rose through the ranks to become the state Director of the Taddy Tappers Corporation and later served as the Trust Board Chairman of the revered Kodandarama Swa-my temple in the Uddanam region.

However, Rao’s political journey took a dramatic turn in 2008 when the Congress-led government proposed the construction of a thermal power plant (TPP) in the ecologically sensitive Beela wetlands of Sompeta.

Recognising the irreversible damage this project could inflict on the region’s biodiversity, Dhilli Rao made the bold decision to re-nounce politics and dedicate himself entirely to environmental activism.

Rao emerged as a central figure in the resistance against the TPP, leading a massive grassroots movement that gained na-tional attention.

Despite being enticed with a staggering offer of Rs 10 crore and a luxury flat in Hyderabad to abandon the cause, Rao’s resolve remained unshaken.

His steadfast leadership was tested during a tragic incident on July 14, 2010, when police fired indiscriminately on protesters, resulting in the loss of three lives and injuries to many.

Though targeted by authorities, Rao’s influence among the peo-ple safeguarded him, and the movement pressed on until 2014 when the government revoked the land allotment for the TPP.

Throughout the agitation, Rao interacted with numerous envi-ronmentalists, social activists, and organic farming experts. In-spired by their insights, he transitioned into organic farming on his land in Palasapuram

Eschewing chemical fertilisers and pesticides, he cultivated pad-dy, millets, and vegetables using organic manure. Remarkably, during the 2014 kharif season when pests devastated crops dis-trict-wide, Rao’s organically grown paddy fields thrived, demon-strating the resilience of sustainable farming. His success at-tracted the attention of agricultural officials, and he willingly shared his knowledge by training fellow farmers.

Beyond agriculture, Dhilli Rao’s commitment to the environment is deeply personal. Every year on January 1, he celebrates his birthday by planting saplings, affirming his belief that nurturing nature is the greatest gift one can give to the Earth.

Chowdari Lakshmana Rao’s journey from a political leader to a champion of environmental protection and organic farming is a powerful narrative of integrity, sacrifice, and hope. His life contin-ues to inspire countless individuals to stand up for what is right and to live in harmony with nature.