FSSAI to check quality of raw materials used in TTD prasadams

Tirumala: Inorder to enhance the quality of raw materials used in making the prasadams and annaprasadams, TTD EO J Syamala Rao decided to take the assistance of Food Safety and Security Authority of India (FSSAI) in their procurement.

A review on the same with JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam and the authorities from FSSAI was held in the chamber of the EO in TTD Administrative Building at Tirupati on Monday evening.

During the meeting, the EO directed the JEO Tirupati to make necessary arrangements so that the FSSAI establishes a dedicated lab in Tirumala to check the ingredients and raw materials that are being used in the preparation of prasadams, annaprasadams and also the purity of jala prasadam in a scientific manner.

He also said the FSSAI helps not only in checking the quality of the raw materials but also in procuring the best materials at a reduced price.

The EO said the rules and norms prescribed by FSSAI shall be followed while inviting tenders for procurement of raw materials. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be prepared for the procurement process also.

Food Safety of Andhra Pradesh director Purnachandra Rao has also submitted certain recommendations on food and water safety measures.

Ravindra Reddy, Food Safety and Fast Tag nodal officer, Balu Naik, deputy director of FSSAI, New Delhi, chief engineer Nageswara Rao, EE procurement Murali Krishna and others were present.