Full-fledged budget of Rs 2.9 lakh cr likely next month

Vijayawada: Eight months after coming to power, the State Government is contemplating presenting a full budget which could be of Rs 2.90 lakh crore sometime during the second week of November. The finance department, it is learnt is busy finalizing the budgetary allocations for each department with a greater focus on welfare schemes.

It may be recalled that the previous YSRCP government had gone in for the vote-on-account budget in February 2024 in view of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The VOA was for Rs 2,86.38 lakh crore. Later, the TDP-led alliance government which came to power in June could not present a full budget due to the empty coffers it had inherited and other problems due to lack of clarity on the quantum of debt burden etc. So, it brought an ordinance extending the VOA and took approval for Rs 1,29,973 lakh crore.

The full budget, it is said, would focus on raising funds for implementing the Super Six promises made to the people during elections. Some schemes like old age pension, disabled pension etc were already being implemented. It will now be introducing supply of three gas cylinders per month for weaker sections from Deepavali. There are other pending promises like unemployment dole, free travel by bus for women etc. It has to implement tap connections to all houses under the Jal Jeevan Mission and the six new policies of the government to create jobs for the unemployed, attract industries and create wealth for the state.

Construction of Amaravati, the capital city and taking up works on the Polavaram project are other priority areas. It is felt that the financial implication of the welfare schemes by this government would be around Rs 20,000 crore more than what the previous government had spent. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would be discussing these issues during the cabinet meeting to be held on October 23. The possibility of finalising the dates for Assembly by cabinet is likely. It is understood that the officers in consultation with the Speaker had proposed two or three different dates for the approval of the Government.