Future of India depends on youngsters: Venkaiah

Nellore: Stating that the future of the country depends on the youngsters, former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu called upon the youth to be partners in protecting the unity and integrity of the country. He paid floral tributes to the statues of Swami Vivekananda and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Venkatachalam on the occasion of 160th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, which is celebrated as National Youth Day, on Thursday. Addressing the students, he said that the Government of India has declared Swamy Vivekananda's birth anniversary as National Youth Day in recognition of his services.

He upon everyone to wake up, set a goal and work continuously till the goal is achieved. "The youth is attracted to the changes taking place in Western countries, culture, movies and television. It is the responsibility of all Indians to respect the mother who gave birth, the land of their birth, the mother tongue and the motherland," he said and advised them to stay away from electronic gadgets as their future depends on their conduct.

Stressing the need for respecting the elders, Venkaiah said the teacher who educated students should never be forgotten and elders and everyone in the society should be respected. Similarly, one should not forget to worship the animals and birds with devotion and nature, he added.

The former Vice President said that Swami Vivekananda was a great man who showed the world Indian culture and tradition, the greatness of the spiritual wealth of the country and Sanatana Dharma at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893 and everyone should study his life as a lesson and move forward with the inspiration he gave.

Venkaiah Naidu watched the dance performances performed by the students and participated in the Sankranti celebrations. His wife Usha, Akshara school academic director Kumuda, teachers, students and others were present on the occasion.