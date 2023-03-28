G20 meet to focus on infra investments

Visakhapatnam: The second G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) will deliberate on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment and identifying innovative instruments for mobilising financial resources for infrastructure investment.

Announcing this at a media conference, joint secretary of the Ministry of Finance Solomon Arokiaraj said the outcome of the Infrastructure Working Group feeds into the G20 Finance Track priorities and promotes infrastructure development. The second IWG meeting to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29 will focus on the agenda for the Infrastructure Working Group under the Indian Presidency. The flagship priority to be discussed in this meeting includes 'Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable', along with other priorities outlined in the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda, Solomon Arokiaraj mentioned.

During the two-day G20 meeting, various official meetings and cultural programmes have been planned for the delegates. In addition to the formal discussions, the delegates will experience Visakhapatnam's rich culture and beautiful landscapes. On the sidelines of the IWG meetings, a 'roundtable of international organisations to discuss infrastructure taxonomies' will be organised in partnership with the Global Infrastructure Hub. This side event will witness participation of experts from key international organisations such as UNDP, OECD, IMF, ADB and EBRD. A capacity-building workshop for the G20 delegates will follow the two-day meetings on 30th March.

The Ministry of Finance will steer the G20 Infrastructure agenda to ensure that the G20 acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action.