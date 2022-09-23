Gadkari lays foundation for Rs 3K-cr NH projects

Rajamahendravaram: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stones for eight national highway projects worth Rs 3000 crore in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. The long-pending projects would spur the economic activity in this region of the State and lead to faster development too.

Addressing a gathering, Gadkari said once the projects were completed, they would provide green field road connectivity to Kakinada SEZ, SEZ Port, Fishing Harbour and Kakinada Anchorage Port, which would pave the way for smooth export of rice, seafood, iron-ore, bio-fuel, granite, etc, through the Kakinada Port.

The minister said the road projects included construction of five flyovers at Kaikaram, Morampudi, Undarajavaram, Tetali & Jonnada and after their completion, it would provide hassle-free and safe traffic movement for places like Namavaram, Satellite City, Mandapeta, Ramchandrapuram, Kakinada, Undarajavaram, Nidadavolu, Tanuku Town and Kaikaram. Special safety features would be ensured for the rectification of black spots, he said.

Gadkari said the other three projects included 4-laning of Vakalapudi-Uppada-Annavaram & Samarlakota-Achampeta Junction and construction of 2-lane road with paved shoulders from Rampachodavaram to Koyyuru and would provide road connectivity to religious locations such as Samarlakota, Annavaram, Bikkavolu, Ryali & Pithapuram.

He said it would also provide road connectivity to tribal areas such as Bora Caves, Araku and Lambasingi which were important tourist destinations in Andhra Pradesh.

It would also provide safe and fast intra-state connectivity through Kakinada and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts, he added.

Gadkari said the NDA government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is dedicated to unfolding prosperity in Andhra Pradesh through world class infrastructure and the development of the projects would create large-scale employment in the State.

AP Transport Minister D Ramalingeswara Rao, BJP state president S Veerraju and MPs and MLAs were present.