Gaiety, fervour mark Ramzan festivities

Vijayawada: Muslims celebrated the festival of Ramzan (Eid-ul-Fitr) with gaiety and fervor here on Monday and other parts of erstwhile Krishna district. Special prayers were held at the Eedgahs and mosques and clerics led the Namaz and sermons were delivered on the importance of the festival.

At the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium here several thousands of Muslims attended the special prayers and Namaz was performed. The Muslim Eedgah Committee has made all arrangements for the Namaz.

Special prayers were also held at Eidgah located in Chitti Nagar and Ajit Singh Nagar. Besides, Namaz was performed at Shahi mosque in Wynchpet, Minar mosque in Islam Pet and other big and small mosques in Labbipet, Arundal Pet, Auto Nagar, Machavaram, Bhavanipuram, Pezzonipet and other areas in the city. Muslims greeted one another and celebrated wearing new dresses.

Vijayawada Central ML A Bonda Umamaheswara Rao visited Ajit Singh Nagar Eedgaiah and greeted the Muslims. He conveyed his wishes for completing 30 days fasting.

YSRCP leader and East segment in-charge Devineni Avinash participated in the prayers at the IGMC stadium. Tight security was posted near the IGMC stadium, Eedgahs, mosques to prevent any untoward incident and for the peaceful celebrations in the city.

The Muslims concluded 30 days fasting in the holy month of Ramzan and celebrated the festival on Monday with joy and fervor. Muslims also celebrated the festival in Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Pedana, Nandigama, Jaggaiahpet, Vuyyuru and other parts of erstwhile Krishna district. Krishna district SP R Gangadhara Rao conveyed his wishes to Muslims and instructed the police to ensure that Ramzan should be celebrated peacefully.