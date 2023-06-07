Live
GAIL donates medical equipment to GGH
Rajahmundry: GAIL, as part of its CSR initiatives, has provided medical equipment – 2 units of coloposcopies and 8 units of Fetal Monitor CTG machines to Rajahmundry Government General Hospital to facilitate better medical services to pregnant women in the East Godavari region.
KVS Rao, CGM (O&M) & OIC, GAIL Rajahmundry, handed over the medical equipment to the Head of Department Gynaecology section and Hospital Superintendent in the presence of Additional Director of Medical Education, at a programme at Mother and Child Health (MCH) ward here on Tuesday. GAIL officers KB Narayana, GM (Operations); PT Rao, GM (O&M); Prabhakar Deevi, CM (HR); and B Balaji, Sr. Manager (CSR) GAIL Rajahmundry also present on the occasion.
In-charge superintendent, principal and resident medical officers of the Hospital appreciated the CSR initiatives of GAIL and said the support provided by GAIL will help hospital to provide better medical care to poor people.