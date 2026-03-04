Gandhi Hill visitors witness lunar eclipse

Vijayawada: In an effort to promote scientific temper and dispel superstitions, Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) and Vijayawada Sky Watchers, with the support of Gandhi Hill authorities, arranged two telescopes at Gandhi Hill in Vijayawada on the occasion of the lunar eclipse on Tuesday night for the convenience of the public.

A large number of residents thronged Gandhi Hill to witness the celestial event. Though only a partial lunar eclipse was visible in Vijayawada, people enthusiastically observed the phenomenon through telescopes set up at the venue.

Members of Jana Vignana Vedika and Vijayawada Sky Watchers explained the scientific reasons behind the lunar eclipse and clarified common misconceptions associated with it. They emphasised that eclipses are natural astronomical events and should not be linked to superstitious beliefs.

JVV President Ratna Kamal, Secretary Velaga Srinivas and Vijayawada Sky Watchers President Pothina Uma, along with other members, interacted with visitors and provided detailed explanations about how and why lunar eclipses occur. They also highlighted the importance of encouraging scientific awareness among children and youth.