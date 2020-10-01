Gandhi Park built at a cost of Rs 90L inaugurated in Naidupet

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu along with Sullurpeta MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah inaugurated the Gandhi Park constructed with a cost of Rs 90 lakh in Naidupeta town on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector observed the garden and open gym in the park would be developed as an industrial hub and the area requires parks and recreation places for some sort of entertainment.



He said unemployed youths would get avenues in the local industries and the government was also focusing on making it as a hub.

He said people have to maintain parks hygienically and appreciated efforts of the MLA Sanjeevaiah for initiating construction of reading room and Gandhi Bhavan on the park premises.

MLA K Sanjeevaiah said Naidupeta town was having around 60,000 population and there is no park for the recreation of residents.

The MLA said he decided to construct a park in the town and discussed it with the NUDA officials and civic body on the issue. Now, the residents of the town can have a lung space with the park, he said. Municipal officials have to maintain healthy environs in the park and asked the police personnel to prevent anti-social elements from entering the premises. The MLA also said that they would take up development activities and lay CC roads in the town. NUDA Vice-Chairperson D Navya, Naidupet Municipal Commissioner Chandrasekhar Reddy, and others were present.