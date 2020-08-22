Ganesh idol sculptors bear brunt of Covid pandemic in Kakinada

Kakinada: Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations are going to be a low-key affair this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government denied permission for a large-scale celebration of Vinayaka Chavithi in Covid-19 pandemic year.



Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas conducted a meeting with all the officials and made it clear that there is no permission to set up idols and pandals in public places.

Skilled artisans from Rajasthan, West Bengal and other States have been camping here since December with gigantic idols in store to woo pandal organisers who look for attractive new models of idols every year.

Sculptor G Dolaram from Rajasthan told 'The Hans India' that they have lined up Ganesha idols, most of them only between two and three feet in height, in the hope of making a sale. He said that they started work in December. "We made more than what we can sell. We are making smaller idols of one to two feet, hoping that the authorities will permit their sale as they will be used only by families and residential complexes," he said. "Coronavirus has hit our business hard this year. We are worried about the sales. There are hundreds of idols in my godown," he said.

During the Covid-19 the authorities imposed lockdown in the district. Every year, the sculptors earn between Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 every day. This year, they have curtailed production due to fear of losses and customer uncertainty. He commented that pandemic has destroyed their lives. They invested an amount of Rs 10 lakh so far. But have not earned even Rs 1 lakh returns for their investment. They are preparing to sell away idols at the choice of the customer. In view of lack of demand, the sellers are in a quandary and are worried about the non-sale of their idols.

Dolaram said that they never experienced such a huge loss in the previous years, but only this year they got a shocking loss owing to Coivd-19. He requested both Central and State governments to come to their rescue and help them avoid loss.