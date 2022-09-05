Ganesh idols immersion begins in Nellore on grand note

Nellore: Lord Ganesh idol installed by the Vikrama Simhapuri Ganesh Utsava Samithi at Sivaji Centre in the city has been immersed on a grand note on Sunday. Earlier, a 3-hour-long procession was conducted headed by BJP state vice-president and chief coordinator of committee P Surendra Reddy. BJP leader G Bharath Kumar got the Ganesh laddu for Rs 1.21 lakh in the auction organised by the Samithi.

Earlier, the procession started at 11.30 am from the Centre after performing rituals by MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy, Kisan Morcha national vice-president S Suresh Reedy, party state leaders K Anjayaneya Reddy, Bharath Kumar and others. It continued via AC center, Santhapet, Mulapet and immersed around 3 pm at Ganesh Ghat, close to Irukalamma temple. The entire procession reverberated with the slogans of 'Jai Bolo Ganesh' "Ganapathi Bappa Moria'.

Chief coordinator of Utsava Samithi P Surendra Reddy recalled that the tradition of five-day festival of Lord Ganesh started around 35 years ago at the Centre in the city and has still been continued. He thanked the former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders for their support.

Further, municipal administration and local leaders arranged facilities for immersion at Swarnala Tank close to Irukalala Parameswari Temple. Huge cranes and lighting have been engaged for immersion of idols. Municipal staff members have been deployed for maintaining sanitation in the area. Cultural programmes were also arranged for entertainment of people who visit the place for immersion. City people started immersing idols since Thursday and are continuing the activity.

Meanwhile tension prevailed at Bandarupalli village in Atmakur mandal following a clash between two groups of TDP and YSRCP during the immersion of Ganesh idols on Saturday. The tussle between the two groups cropped up when ruling party leaders raised objections when their counterparts organising Ganesh immersion activity. Some TDP leaders received injuries in the incident. Atmakur Circle Inspector G Venugopal Reddy said it was a minor incident and they pacified both the groups. He said they have also received a bond for Rs 2 lakh from both the parties and warned them of stringent action if they violate the law.