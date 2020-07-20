Gang Rape of Minor Girl : Women's panel assures full support to family in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma has said that the commission will conduct enquiry and punish the accused in the gang-rape incident.

She visited the government headquarters hospital here on Sunday, where the minor girl (victim) was admitted for treatment. The girl belongs to Madhurapidu village of Korukonda mandal.

The Women's Commission chief interacted with the victim and obtained details from her family members.

Later, speaking to reporters at the hospital, she said that the commission would direct the urban police to register a case under Disha Act to punish the culprits within 21 days.

Everybody should condemn the incident, she said. The Commission will protect the family of the rape victim and assured to get some assistance from the government also.

The Commission would not spare anyone harassing women and would come to their rescue at any time, she said. Commission member S Rajya Lakshmi, YSRCP leaders Nakka Sri Nagesh, K Sagar and others were present.