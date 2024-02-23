Ganta accuses YSRCP of misusing public funds

Visakhapatnam: TDP former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao pointed out that people are noticing how the government funds have been misused for organising ‘Siddham’ sabhas.

Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, he alleged that the funds of the Information Department were being utilised for the posters arranged for the public meetings held as part of the ‘Siddham.’

Only three MPs met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when he went to Delhi during Parliament sessions. The rest of the MPs did not show any interest to meet the Chief Minister because of his attitude, the former minister stated.

Further, Srinivasa Rao said that it is not a big deal for the aspirants to switch loyalties when they do not get what they aspired for in a party. Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) also left the party and joined the YSRCP only when he could not get any ticket, he added.

Dropping hints that the party high command is asking him to contest from another district, Srinivasa Rao said that he is yet to take a stand on it.

Earlier, the former minister thanked the people for making Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Shankaravam’ a grand success. During the campaign, Srinivasa Rao said, Lokesh was able to address the public issues and assured to resolve them once the TDP-JSP government is formed in the state.

Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao expressed concern over how women were made to stand under the sun to welcome Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy right from Visakhapatnam Airport to Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinamushidiwada.