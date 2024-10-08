Ganta assures to address people’s grievances soon

Visakhapatnam: Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao assured that he would resolve grievances of the people of the constituency at the earliest.

Paying a surprise visit during the grievance redressal platform at Anandapuram mandal here on Monday, the MLA said that Bheemunipatnam would be made as a role model in Andhra Pradesh for resolving maximum number of grievances.

The MLA received grievances directly from the people and interacted with some of them.

For those grievances which cannot be addressed at the mandal-level, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that he would personally attend to such complaints and ensure that the concerned staff members resolve the issues within the stipulated time.

In order to address the representations submitted by the people, the MLA mentioned that the officials should work in coordination to ensure an effective redressal system.