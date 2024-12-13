MLA seeks shipbuilding industry at Chinnaganjam

Parchur : MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao recommended the Union Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to establish shipbuilding industry and a green field port in the Chinaganjam coastal region of the Parchur assembly constituency in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Sathya met the Union minister in New Delhi, delivered the letter written by MLA Yeluri, andhighlighted the strategic advantages of the Motupalli-Peddaganjam coastal area, and the region offers numerous benefits for industrial development.

In the letter, Sambasiva Rao explained to the Union minister the geographic advantages of constructing a shipbuilding industry, and a green field port at Chinaganjam, for its proximity to national highways (NH-216 and NH-16), close to major cities and international airports, railway line just 7 km away and having historically significant maritime route.

The Parchur MLA emphasised that the area’s location between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana makes it particularly attractive for port development. The region’s strategic positioning could potentially support maritime trade with South Asia, China, and East Asian countries, he explained.

He explained to the minister that the proposal aims to revive the region’s maritime heritage and contribute to the national vision of infrastructure development, potentially creating significant economic opportunities for the state and country.