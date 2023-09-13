Live
Ganta Srinivas Rao expresses doubts over safety of Naidu in jail
TDP leader Ganta Srinivas Rao recently made sensational comments against expressing doubts over security of Chandrababu in jail. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he stated that there are criminals in the Rajahmundry Central Jail where TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu was kept and expressed concerns about his safety.
He warned that if anything were to happen to Chandrababu, the government would face severe consequences and also mentioned the alleged killing of Moddu Srinu in jail. "Jagan has been in jail for 16 months and wanted Chandrababu to be in jail for atleast few days," Srinivas Rao said.
He said that the BJP, I.N.D.I.A alliance, and national leaders have condemned his illegal arrest. Rao further claimed that many individuals from the film industry have also expressed their condemnation of Chandrababu's arrest, but some are afraid to do so due to the fear of facing charges against themselves.
He criticized government for allegedly harassing TDP leaders since Naidu arrest and expressed anger over the arrests and house arrests of protesting TDP leaders.