Ganta Srinivasa Rao comments on YV Subba Reddy remarks on common capital

Ganta Srinivasa Rao slammed YCP and Subbareddy, saying that their comment on continuing Hyderabad as the common capital of AP is a new prelude. He...

Ganta Srinivasa Rao slammed YCP and Subbareddy, saying that their comment on continuing Hyderabad as the common capital of AP is a new prelude. He criticized the YCP and Subbareddy, calling them fools and stating that if the king is a fool, the kingdom will become like the present Andhra Pradesh.

He sarcastically mentioned that people will cheer for Jagananna now that Hyderabad is again the common capital. He also mentioned how students are confused about the capital of AP due to the changing situations. Rao questioned if the YCP is trying to revive Andhra and Telangana sentiments with this strategy, diverting attention from their failures in the past five years.

