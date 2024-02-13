Live
Just In
Ganta Srinivasa Rao holds meeting ahead of Nara Lokesh's Shankaravam
Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao along with party workers, ward presidents, secretaries, cluster incharges, unit incharges, booth conveners, and other party members attended the meeting to discuss on Nara Lokesh rally under the name of Shankaravam in Visakhapatnam North Constituency.
This event took place on the 18th of this month, where they discussed the venue for the Shankaravam in Visakhapatnam North Constituency and other preparations for the public meeting. The former ministers and party leaders suggested organizing a huge public meeting with the participation of thousands of people to bring awareness and enthusiasm among the public to ensure victory for the party in the upcoming days.
In this program, EMSC Sri Duvvada Ramarao Garu, Visakhapatnam North Constituency Incharge Sri Vijayababu Garu, Visakhapatnam North Constituency leaders, party workers, cluster incharges, unit incharges, booth conveners, and other party workers participated.