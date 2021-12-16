Garbage management yet to be streamlined in Srikakulam Municipal Corporation

Srikakulam: Scientific disposal of garbage, manufacture of vermicompost from garbage, generation of power and bio-gas and creation of wealth still remained a day dream and garbage management is yet to be streamlined in Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC).



For the purpose of creation of vermicompost and wealth from garbage, a unit was established to procure garbage from the dumping yardat Thandyamvalasa village in Srikakulam rural mandal which is located near the Srikakulam city and its area is 14 acres. But the garbage was stored there for more than six years and left unused for the targetted purpose.

Subsequently, proposals were made for the generation of power, biogas from the garbage after segregation of the garbage as dry and wet waste. But these units also remained unused for the last 10 years in the Srikakulam city. Now SMC officials are planning to arrange five garbage transfer stations (GTS) one at old AP Housing Board Colony, two at Khazipeta and another two at P N Colony.

SMC has 50 divisions and for every 10 divisions one GTS will be arranged. Proposals have also been prepared by the SMC officials to hand over the recycling of garbage to different urban level units by entering into agreements and by fixing prescribed rates.

"We are collecting garbage from the residents of the Srikakulam city in the three categories of dry, wet and hazardous, and proposals were prepared to recycle it properly by engaging a private agency," in-charge deputy executive engineer (DEE) of SMC environment wing, K V Ramana Murthy told The Hans India.