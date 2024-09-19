  • Menu
Garuda Seva trial run held

The trial-run of Garuda Seva, on the occasion of Pournami Garuda Seva, was organised in Tirumala on Wednesday evening.

Tirumala : The trial-run of Garuda Seva, on the occasion of Pournami Garuda Seva, was organised in Tirumala on Wednesday evening. Sri Malayappa Swamy atop Garuda Vahanam blessed the devotees along the four Mada streets from 7 pm to 9 pm.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary and CVSO Sridhar, observed the three rope security, galleries along the four Mada streets, entry and exit points, performance of dance troupes, Paraphernalia in front of Vahanam procession.

Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, EE Subrahmanyam, VSOs Surendra, Ram Kumar and other officials were present.

