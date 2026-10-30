Gas leak at Konaseema causes concerns among Machavaram residents

A gas leak from a pipeline in agricultural fields at Machavaram village, in Ambajipeta mandal of Konaseema district, has prompted concern among local residents.

After the leak was discovered, ONGC officials were alerted and fire service personnel rushed to the site. ONGC officials have begun work to bring it under control.

A leak was reported in the same area on the 26th of this month. The latest incident at the same location has left residents fearful, and they have urged authorities to contain the leak quickly and find a permanent solution to prevent further incidents.