Gas shortage sparks protest

Pattikonda: Tension prevailed in Pattikonda of Kurnool district as Bharat Gas consumers staged a protest alleging acute shortage of domestic LPG cylinders. Holding empty cylinders, the consumers sat on the road demanding uninterrupted supply, leading to a temporary traffic disruption on Tuesday.

Protesters accused gas agency staff of creating an artificial shortage and diverting cylinders to the black market for financial gain.

While officials have maintained that there is no shortage of gas and that sufficient stock is available to meet demand, the ground reality appears to tell a different story.

Residents claim that despite official assurances, domestic cylinders are not being delivered on time, raising concerns about irregularities in the distribution system. The situation has led to growing frustration among consumers across the mandal.

Adding to the concern, locals point out that domestic LPG cylinders are allegedly being used in small hotels, tiffin centers, and roadside eateries across the region.

As per norms, commercial establishments are required to use commercial cylinders; however, the visible use of domestic cylinders in such businesses has sparked suspicion. Many believe this diversion is a key reason behind the shortage faced by household consumers.

Consumers further alleged that even after booking cylinders, deliveries are being delayed for several days, with little clarity from gas agencies. The lack of strict inspections and monitoring by concerned authorities is being cited as a major reason for the prevailing situation.

Residents have urged the authorities to conduct comprehensive checks, ensure transparency in supply, and take immediate steps to guarantee timely availability of domestic LPG cylinders to all eligible consumers.