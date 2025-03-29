GAT-2025 to be held at 42 centres

Visakhapatnam : GITAM Admission Test (GAT)-2025 commenced at 42 centres spread across 12 states in the country for admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its campuses on Friday.

The institution’s Pro Vice-Chancellor Y. Gowtama Rao inaugurated the online question paper at the Visakhapatnam centre. Addressing parents, he highlighted the institution’s commitment towards continuously updating its curriculum, upgrading laboratories, and introducing new programmes in collaboration with industry leaders.

Expressing satisfaction over the encouraging response to GAT-2025, admission director M. Jagadeesh stated that the institution offers a wide range of programmes, including engineering, pharmacy, architecture, law, humanities, business management, nursing, paramedical and science. He also mentioned that the institution provides scholarships to meritorious students who excel in the admission test. Additionally, it also recognises and supports sporting talent through sports quota scholarships.

The first cycle of the GAT will continue until March 29 across the country. The results will be announced shortly, followed by admission counselling dates.