Gates Honor Awards celebrate top achievers

Gooty (Anantapur district): The Gates Honor Awards Ceremony took place at Gates Engineering College in Gooty, Anantapur, on Tuesday. The event celebrated B.Tech students who achieved over 80 per cent in their examinations, with merit awards presented in the presence of their proud parents.

Chief guest Nagaprasad Naidu, director of evaluation at JNTU Anantapur, distributed the honours. Students described the recognition as motivation to pursue greater goals, while parents expressed gratitude to the college, confident in their children’s bright future.

The occasion held deeper meaning as it coincided with the 80th birth anniversary of the college’s late founder, V K Sudheer Reddy, honouring his vision of education, discipline, and values.

Key attendees included Correspondent V K Padmavathamma, director Srivani, MD Raghunatha Reddy, principal Dr Namrata and department heads.