  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Gates students receive gold medals from Guv

Gates students receive gold medals from Guv
x
Highlights

Anantapur: Students Sabiya Sultana and Challa Nagendra of Gates Engineering College received gold medals at the 14th convocation of JNTU on Saturday...

Anantapur: Students Sabiya Sultana and Challa Nagendra of Gates Engineering College received gold medals at the 14th convocation of JNTU on Saturday from the hands of the State Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer and Vice Chancellor Professor Sudarshana Rao, taking the college’s reputation to another level.

This achievement is a testament to the quality educational standards provided at Gates, rigorous academic training and the dedication of the faculty towards the students and these achievements not only recognise the perseverance and hard work of the students, but also further strengthen our educational standards, said MD Raghunath Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, College Correspondent VK Padmavathamma and Director Sri Vani congratulated the students who won the gold medals and thanked faculty for their dedication.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick