Gates students receive gold medals from Guv

Anantapur: Students Sabiya Sultana and Challa Nagendra of Gates Engineering College received gold medals at the 14th convocation of JNTU on Saturday from the hands of the State Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer and Vice Chancellor Professor Sudarshana Rao, taking the college’s reputation to another level.
This achievement is a testament to the quality educational standards provided at Gates, rigorous academic training and the dedication of the faculty towards the students and these achievements not only recognise the perseverance and hard work of the students, but also further strengthen our educational standards, said MD Raghunath Reddy.
Speaking on the occasion, College Correspondent VK Padmavathamma and Director Sri Vani congratulated the students who won the gold medals and thanked faculty for their dedication.