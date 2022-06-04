Gautam Sawang submits APPSC annual reports to Governor

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission chairman D Gautam Sawang along with the members of the commission called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday and submitted the commission's Annual Reports for the years 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 to him.

Gautam Sawang briefed the Governor on various recruitments taken up by the commission and their present stage of process. Extending several suggestions to the chairman, the Governor said that transparency should be ensured in the recruitment processes and to see that the recruitment of notified vacancies is done in a time-bound manner without any delay, by taking into consideration the interests of unemployed youth.

Members of the AP Public Service Commission Prof K Padma Raju, Dr G V Sudhakar Reddy, P Sudhir, S Salam Babu, AV Ramana Reddy, N Sudhakar Reddy, K Vijay Kumar and Secretary to the Commission H Arun Kumar were among those present on the occasion.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia and other officers of Raj Bhavan were also present.