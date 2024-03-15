‘Gender’ determination test is punishable

Live
Kadapa: District senior Civil Judge and DLSA Secretary S Baba Fakhruddin warned that medical licenses will be permanently cancelled along with...
Kadapa: District senior Civil Judge and DLSA Secretary S Baba Fakhruddin warned that medical licenses will be permanently cancelled along with imprisonment if gender determination tests are conducted.
He addressed a coordination meeting of District Level Advisory Committee and District Level Multi Member Appropriate Authority Committee on Pregnancy Sex Determination, Elimination of Maternal and Infant Mortality held here on Thursday. DMHO Dr Nagaraju also participated. Fakhruddin stressed that gender determination tests must be stopped to protest girl child and to prevent abortions. Anganwadi workers, ANMs, Asha workers and women welfare secretaries should be engaged to spread awareness over this issue.
DMHO Dr Nagaraju stated that concerted efforts to increase the percentage of girl children in society. He informed that legal actions have been taken against scanning centres and doctors involved in gender determination.
Additional District Medical Officer Dr Umamaheswara Kumar, ICDS PD Srilakshmi, RIMS Superintendent Dr Rama Devi, Disha police officers and others participated in the meet.