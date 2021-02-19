Geriatric ward to come up at area hospital in Gudivada

Gudivada: Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani announced here on Friday that a geriatric ward is being constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh on the premises of Anne Pushpa Leelavati-Anne Narasimha Rao area hospital here to provide special treatment for the aged persons.

The construction of the building for the geriatric ward is going on at a brisk pace. There is no geriatric ward so far in the area hospital to provide special treatment for the aged persons from the town and nearby villages.

The geriatric ward is being built keeping in view the pitiable condition of the aged persons.

The ward would have ten beds and the aged persons above sixty years could get admitted as in-patient in the ward for treatment. They would be discharged only after they recovered fully. The ward would have all the facilities for the aged persons.

Minister Kodali Nani said that the aged are suffering from various ailments both physically and mentally. They need special treatment which would be provided at the geriatric ward in the area hospital.

According to a survey, 85 per cent of the aged are suffering from eyesight problems, 40 per cent movement problems, 19 per cent neurological problems, 17 per cent heart problems, 16 per cent respiratory problems, 13 per cent dermatological problems, 9 per cent psychological problems, 8 per cent hearing problems, four per cent gastroenteritis problems and all these problems could be treated at the geriatric ward.

Kodali Nani also said that the doctors would provide suggestions and treatment for the aged persons who faced problems like depression, insomnia, lack of interest, poor concentration, lack of appetite and other problems.